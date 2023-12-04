PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.28. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 4,938 shares traded.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

