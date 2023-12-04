PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

PRO opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PROS by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PROS by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 121,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

