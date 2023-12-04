ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.87

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 2109239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

