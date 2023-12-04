ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.17

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 60659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

