ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.17

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 60659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.