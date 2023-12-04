ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.53

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $92.31, with a volume of 618763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.15.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

