ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.54

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 66144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

