ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.91. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 11,625,585 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
