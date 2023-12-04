ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.91. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 11,625,585 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

