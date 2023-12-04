ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,309 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,066 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KOLD traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.17. 877,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $92.35.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 106.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $705,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 39.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 212.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.