Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of PLX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan bought 64,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $90,322.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

