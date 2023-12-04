Proximus PLC (BGAOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 26th

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Proximus Price Performance

Proximus stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

