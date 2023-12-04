Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,461 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

