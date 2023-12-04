PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie Sells 1,588 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristian Talvitie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.90. 689,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,272. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

