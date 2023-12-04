PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Sells $3,239,679.24 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kristian Talvitie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.90. 696,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

