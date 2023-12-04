Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 1,374 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

PEG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

