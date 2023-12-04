Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 273,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 142,772 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $577.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,162.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,983.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

