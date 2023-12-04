Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE PSTG opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

