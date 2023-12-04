PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.14. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 670,947 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at $381,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

