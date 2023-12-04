PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,308 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $19.52.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

