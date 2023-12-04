Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lara Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,763.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,426 shares of company stock worth $58,503 and have sold 31,541 shares worth $70,146. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

