PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.30) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

PZC stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 348,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,511. The stock has a market capitalization of £643.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.40. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.82).

In related news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 46,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £67,012.66 ($84,644.01). 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

