QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Insider Purchases A$53,200.00 in Stock

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM – Get Free Report) insider David Fitch bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,200.00 ($35,231.79).

David Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, David Fitch bought 250,000 shares of QEM stock.

QEM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

QEM Company Profile

QEM Limited engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. Its flagship project is the Julia Creek oil shale and vanadium project covering an area of 249.6 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

