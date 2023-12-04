QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NYSE QS opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 5.01. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $485,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,791. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in QuantumScape by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

