QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QNST. B. Riley reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $688.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $70,775. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

