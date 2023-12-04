R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.69. 1,054,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,723,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
