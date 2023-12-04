RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.29

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 155751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

RadNet Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,531.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

