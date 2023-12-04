Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, October 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $561,820.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DASH traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.36. 4,702,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,022. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.