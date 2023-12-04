Raymond James Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

