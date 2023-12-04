Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is Palisade Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises about 1.6% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $61,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,240. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

