Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rayonier

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.