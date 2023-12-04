Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Rayonier Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RYN opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

