RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.48. RayzeBio shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 49,542 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYZB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYZB

RayzeBio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59). On average, analysts expect that RayzeBio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RayzeBio

In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RayzeBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000.

About RayzeBio

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.