RDST Capital LLC Acquires 188,550 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

RDST Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 237.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 188,550 shares during the quarter. Ducommun accounts for about 5.1% of RDST Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RDST Capital LLC owned about 1.84% of Ducommun worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $746.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

