RDST Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,362,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up 0.7% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $13.28. 2,462,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,980. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 194.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OWL. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

