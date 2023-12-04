RDST Capital LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RDST Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 7.8% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $8.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.71. 5,861,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,387. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

