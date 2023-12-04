Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

10/12/2023 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Elastic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

ESTC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.96. 2,985,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,571. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Elastic by 147.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Elastic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Elastic by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

