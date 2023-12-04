Redeia Corporación, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1031 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Redeia Corporación Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Redeia Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

