Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

