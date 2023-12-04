ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.90

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 6389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RNW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
