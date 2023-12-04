Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.4% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.40. 216,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Company Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

