Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

12/1/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$132.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$127.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,323. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6863118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

