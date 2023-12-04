Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 4th (ATG, ATI, AVGO, CARR, CBG, CIFR, COCP, CPI, CRNX, CSFS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 4th:

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.00) price target on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 213 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.57) price target on the stock.

