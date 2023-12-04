Reviewing Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems 24.89% 26.53% 20.97% Veralto N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $64.96 million 10.68 $14.56 million $0.64 37.63 Veralto $4.99 billion 3.78 $845.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Veralto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aehr Test Systems and Veralto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Veralto 0 3 3 0 2.50

Aehr Test Systems currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.17%. Veralto has a consensus target price of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Aehr Test Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aehr Test Systems is more favorable than Veralto.

Summary

Aehr Test Systems beats Veralto on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The company also offers FOX-CP system, a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory, and photonic devices; FOX WaferPak Contactor, a full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables integrated circuit manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. In addition, it provides FOX DiePak Carrier, a reusable temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of bare die and modules; and FOX DiePak Loader. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

