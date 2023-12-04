Reviewing Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $651.48 million 1.26 -$28.97 million ($1.61) -7.45 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 32.14

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratasys. Stratasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stratasys and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stratasys presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.00%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -17.53% -1.99% -1.50% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides consumable materials including 3D printing materials comprising FDM, polyjet, and stereolithography materials for manufacturing applications, such as jigs and fixtures, investment casting, and injection mold or composite tooling applications. In addition, it offers software and services, which includes cloud, desktop and mobile technologies comprising GrabCAD, an additive manufacturing platform to manage production-scale operations; and GrabCAD Print, job programming software enables the unique features of 3D printing technologies, such as creating lightweight, structurally sound infills for FDM, and multi-material and color and material management for polyjet. The company also provides GrabCAD Shop including scheduling, remote monitoring, and analytics; GrabCAD Connect provides two-way SDK integration for third-party software applications; and GrabCAD Community, an online community of professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students who share their practices through tutorials, discussion forums, design/print challenges, and 3D content. Further, it offers GrabCAD Streamline Shop, which simplifies 3D printing shop workflow; GrabCAD Streamline Software Development Kit (SDK) to support enterprise goals such as system connectivity, compliance, and workflow automation; and Grab CAD Software Partner program for independent software vendors. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

