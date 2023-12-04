Reviewing Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coloured Ties Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A 81.53% 74.62% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coloured Ties Capital and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$410,000.00 $0.86 0.52 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08

Coloured Ties Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloured Ties Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coloured Ties Capital beats PetroQuest Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloured Ties Capital

(Get Free Report)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About PetroQuest Energy

(Get Free Report)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.