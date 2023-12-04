Reviewing First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CF Bankshares pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CF Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.27 $18.16 million $2.68 6.34

This table compares First National of Nebraska and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Risk and Volatility

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First National of Nebraska and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares 16.69% 11.96% 0.90%

Summary

CF Bankshares beats First National of Nebraska on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

