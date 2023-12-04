Reviewing SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (SBRKF) & The Competition

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) is one of 311 public companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors 1156 3624 3555 28 2.29

Profitability

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 62.09%. Given SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors 22.85% 11.15% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA N/A N/A 1.27 SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Competitors $3.68 billion $1.02 billion 83.13

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA peers beat SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions. The company also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, advisory, estate agency, payroll/HR, securities trading, and investments services; green loans; credit and debit cards; consulting; and banking services. In addition, it facilitates debt and equity funding; and sells real estate properties comprising holiday homes, new builds, and used homes. Further, the company is involved in the customer trading of interest rate instruments; and purchasing of home mortgages. It also serves retail and corporate, small business, and agricultural customers, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.