Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 3.95% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

RYTM stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $724,583. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

