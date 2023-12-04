Richard Harry Sauer Sells 1,411 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.22. 3,374,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,278. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $225.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $273.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.