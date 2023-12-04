Richard J. Wehrle Sells 1,116 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $188.54. 42,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,648. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $200.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.