RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $1,555,222.66 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,974. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

